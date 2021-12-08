The final portion of a $60 million U.S. security assistance package to Ukraine approved by President Biden is expected to arrive this week amid rising tensions with Moscow as hundreds of Russian troops continue massing along the border.

The final shipment includes small arms, ammunition, and grenades, Defense Department officials told reporters on Wednesday, just a day after Mr. Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a two-hour virtual summit over recent clashes in Ukraine and other places along Russia’s borders with Europe.

The military assistance shipment includes both lethal and non-lethal items, from patrol boats to medical supplies, officials said. Spokesman John Kirby declined to comment on possible future shipments should tensions escalate.

Hundreds of US-made FGM-148 Javelin missiles are now in the hands of Ukrainian soldiers in the event Russian tanks roll across their border. The warhead is capable of knocking out armored vehicles by striking them from above where they are most vulnerable. Any restrictions from the Americans on where the Javelin missiles can be located have been waived as Russian troops have reportedly massed on their side of the border with Ukraine.

“There is no geographic restriction on where they can be used inside Ukraine,” Mr. Kirby said. “We expect them to be used responsibly and for the purposes of self-defense.”

U.S. lawmakers pledged an additional $300 million in security assistance for Ukraine in the massive defense authorization bill now working its way through Congress. Pentagon officials didn’t know what the funds would be spent on because much will be decided based on how the final bill is written.

“This administration has been willing to provide security assistance to Ukraine that really does help them defend themselves,” Mr. Kirby said.

Whatever happens in Ukraine, U.S. soldiers won’t be taking an active role in any fighting there. But there are several NATO member countries nearby and U.S. officials said they are nervous about whether Russia will invade.

“If there is a further [Russian] incursion and if our NATO allies request additional capabilities to assist with their own defensive needs and requirements, we would positively look at their requests. But we are not just not there yet,” Mr. Kirby said.

