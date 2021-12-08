A Northern Virginia public library removed a holiday-themed display this week that featured the Bible alongside two sexually-explicit books at the center of a furious debate between area school officials and parents who see the material as inappropriate for children.

The glass-enclosed display at McLean’s Dolley Madison Public Library included a copy of the Bible as well as copies of “Lawn Boy” by Jonathan Evison and “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe — two books available to students in the Fairfax County Public Schools that have created a furor with their graphic depictions of fellatio and other sexual acts among children, including an image that shows a man masturbating a boy.

Librarians at Dolley Madison declined to comment Wednesday, and the Fairfax County library system said it would take no questions about the display.

“The Dolley Madison Library holiday reading display was intended to highlight the freedom to read and the fact that many library patrons have more time during the holidays to do so,” read a statement by Fairfax County Public Library Director Jessica Hudson. “It was not the intention of staff to create a display that could be construed as offensive. The display has been removed.”

Stacy Langton, a parent of FCPS students, said she finds the library’s response preposterous, given the controversy that has swirled around books that she first complained about in September.

Last week, Ms. Langton and other concerned parents spoke at an FCPS school board meeting about the systems’ decision, announced during the Thanksgiving break, that officials had rejected some parents’ complaints about “Lawn Boy” and “Gender Queer” and would return the temporarily-removed books to school library shelves.

The fight over the books and Thursday’s meeting drew national coverage, and Ms. Langton said it can hardly be coincidental the Dolley Madison librarians thought they would feature “Lawn Boy,” “Gender Queer,” the Bible and a handful of other books this week.

“It is 100 percent a slap in the face to the parents in Fairfax County who are concerned about these two books,” Ms. Langton said.

The display was in a glass case and featured 11 small gnomes with pointed wizard hats clutching books. A gnome with a rainbow-hued hat was holding the Bible.

Behind the gnomes were pinned multiple handwritten pieces of paper that contained quotes from Salman Rushdie’s “The Satanic Verses” and other books, according to witnesses and photos.

“Did they think about including the Koran or the Talmud in the display?” Ms. Langton said she asked staffers. “They are clearly mocking the Bible by saying these other books somehow equate with it.”

Ms. Langton learned of the display Tuesday and said she went to the library after posting photos on Twitter around 10 a.m. She arrived around 12:30 p.m. and said staff told her the display had come down 30 minutes earlier.

After telling her the head librarian would speak with her when she got off the phone, a staffer then told her the librarian had left for the day.

