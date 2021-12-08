BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s Board of Education passed a regulation Tuesday that would lead to dropping mask mandates in public schools if certain criteria are met.

The board approved an emergency regulation with a 12-1 vote, news outlets reported. School districts could drop the mandate if 80% of students and staff in a school are fully vaccinated or if 80% of a county’s or city’s population is fully vaccinated. A district could also drop the mandate if the coronavirus transmission rate is in the low or moderate range for 14 days.

Currently, anyone in a Maryland public school must wear a mask under a regulation that took effect in September.

The regulation will go to the General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review for final approval. It’s not clear when the committee would discuss the matter.