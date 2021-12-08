The prospect of former President Donald Trump vying for the White House in 2024 doesn’t thrill most Utah voters, according to a new poll.

A survey from OH Predictive Insights found that 54% of the state’s electorate and 50% of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints members don’t want Mr. Trump to run again in 2024.

“Even in a state that former President Trump won in the 2020 election, a majority of Utah’s electorate isn’t interested in a ‘Trump comeback,’” said Mike Noble, OHPI chief of research. “With only a fifth of independents and even fewer Democrats wanting Trump to run again, he may not be a viable candidate in the Beehive State next time around.”

Mr. Trump is flirting with another bid after having lost the 2020 election to President Biden.

The responses break along partisan lines, with 53% of Republicans saying they are in favor of Mr. Trump making a political comeback, compared to 20% of independents and 9% of Democrats.

Young Republicans (62%) are more supportive of a Trump comeback than their GOP elders (38%).

Mr. Trump easily outpaced Mr. Biden in Utah in 2020, winning by 58% to 38%.

The survey of 671 voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

• Seth McLaughlin can be reached at smclaughlin@washingtontimes.com.