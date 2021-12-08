The Congressional Progressive Caucus endorsed a 32-hour workweek bill that would give employees an extra day off.

The bloc, made up of roughly 100 House Democrats, argued the change would enhance productivity and modernize the workplace.

“For far too long, workers across this country have been forced to put in longer hours as their wages barely budge,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, Washington state Democrat and caucus chairwoman, in a statement. “It is past time that we put people and communities over corporations and their profits — finally prioritizing the health, well-being and basic human dignity of the working class rather than their employers’ bottom line.”

The bill was first introduced by Rep. Mark Takano, California Democrat, in July and received support from major unions, including the AFL-CIO and the SEIU.

Mr. Takano at the time cited the COVID-19 pandemic as part of his motive for introducing the bill.

“After a nearly two-year-long pandemic that forced millions of people to explore remote work options, it’s safe to say that we can’t – and shouldn’t – simply go back to normal, because normal wasn’t working,” Mr. Takano said in a statement.

Mr. Takano’s bill would not actually mandate a four-day workweek — and a three-day weekend — but instead, change the federal definition of a standard workweek from 40 to 32 hours per week. Overtime pay would begin once an employee hits their 33rd hour of the week.

Four-day work week pilot programs have been tried in Iceland, New Zealand, Spain, and Japan. Studies suggest that the idea led to better mental health and morale among employees, and without hurting productivity rates.

Earlier this month, the United Arab Emirates also moved federal employees into working a four-and-a-half day work week beginning in January.

The week for federal employees would end at noon on Fridays, in hopes of improving work-life balance and productivity.

