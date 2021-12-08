A public relations blitz aimed at energizing the American public about President Biden’s big infrastructure win has fallen on deaf ears with voters tuning out recycled speeches and low-wattage events.

Mr. Biden on Wednesday took his infrastructure roadshow to Kansas City, where he made a fifth speech highlighting his $1.2 trillion infrastructure plan since it cleared Congress on Nov. 6.

The president is aiming to capitalize on his legislative victory by emphasizing how the infrastructure plan will deliver for Americans.

But Americans just aren’t paying attention, with even mainstream news networks opting not to cover him.

After all, repairing roads, bridges and railroads take years or even decades. Without an immediate payoff, the plan isn’t enough to shift voters’ attention away from the COVID-19 pandemic, rising crime, inflation and the supply chain crisis.

CNN, a normally reliable stable for Mr. Biden, didn’t even bother to cover his speech Wednesday. Instead, they spent that time talking about the Russian military build-up along the Ukraine border and Tiger Woods’ return to golf.

“Nobody is paying attention to these speeches,” said Jimmy Keady, a GOP strategist. “Biden is talking about transportation but Americans don’t care. They are struggling to do basic things like buying groceries and putting presents under the Christmas tree.”

In Kansas City, Mr. Biden trotted out the same worn-out jokes and applause lines.

It was the third time in five speeches he took a jab at former President Donald Trump for repeatedly declaring it “infrastructure week” to drum up support for a bill that never materialized.

For the fifth consecutive speech, Mr. Biden reminded the audience that he’s “a capitalist,” while urging the wealthy and corporations to “pay their fair share.”

He even repeated a vivid story that has since been debunked about his friendship with an Amtrak conductor who died before the events in the story purportedly took place. That’s the second time out of the last five speeches he’s told the yarn despite it being debunked this summer.

“What is he going to talk about?” Mr. Keady said of the oft-repeated phrases. “He keeps talking about transportation and infrastructure, but Americans are struggling. He can give the same speech a thousand times and it doesn’t mean Americans are going to care anymore.”

Democratic strategists see it differently. They say it’s necessary for Mr. Biden to copy his old speeches because that’s the only way his message will sink in with voters.

“One thing I’ve learned in the political messaging business is that people don’t pay attention,” said Brad Bannon, a Democratic pollster. “The only way you can make a point in a crowded political environment is repetition. There is no such thing as too much repetition in politics.”

Another reason Mr. Biden is hammering the infrastructure theme is that his plan is outpacing him among voters. The roads-and-bridges program remains popular among voters crucial to Democrats’ hopes of preventing a rout in next year’s midterm elections.

An ABC/Washington Post survey taken just days before the infrastructure bill cleared Congress found that 63% of voters supported it, yet only 35% approved of Mr. Biden’s job performance.

A Quinnipiac University poll from around the same time showed 57% of Americans support the infrastructure bill but a dismal 36% approved of Mr. Biden.

“I think what they are trying to do is use the bill’s popularity to lever the president’s approval rating,” Mr. Bannon said.

Republican strategist Ford O’Connell noted that the word infrastructure was polling so well among voters that the White House began referring to Mr. Biden’s roughly $1.75 trillion social welfare and climate bill as “human infrastructure.”

The White House originally planned to pair Mr. Biden’s public speeches with local press interviews in cities he’s visiting.

Mr. Biden has traveled to Baltimore, Detroit, New Hampshire, Minnesota and Kansas City since the infrastructure deal cleared Congress. Yet he’s only spoken with a Cincinnati TV station about the bill. It remains the only local TV interview he’s done more than 10 months into his administration.

“We’ve seen press operations be effective when they reach out of Washington,” said Doug Heye, a Republican strategist. “Obama did this extremely well and he always knew one of the questions would be a layup.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki last week blamed the president’s overstuffed schedule for the lack of television interviews.

“I would very much like that to happen,” Ms. Psaki told reporters. “We are always competing with time on the schedule. I’m going to be honest, his schedule has been quite packed. But he would like to do it. We would like to get it on the schedule.”

The White House has given local reporters opportunities to ask Ms. Psaki questions via video conference during the Friday press briefings, but technical glitches have plagued those efforts.

While press engagement on the local level remains low, the White House has begun hectoring national media outlets into more favorable coverage of the president.

CNN reported that three top White House officials are secretly meeting with major news outlets to persuade them into more favorable coverage of the president.

The officials also are seeking positive stories about job creation, the economy and the supply chain, insisting that the economy is in better shape than it was last year, according to the report.

White House officials attending the meetings are said to be National Economic Deputy Directors David Kamin and Bharat Ramamurti along with ports envoy John Porcari. While CNN did not name any of the outlets they met with, it did say that they’ve spoken with anchors, producers and reporters.

Republican and Democratic strategists alike told The Washington Times that pressing the media was a sound practice. But Mr. O’Connell described the effort as too little and too late.

“The White House is trying to turn the tide, but they think they are facing a small wave when they are facing a tsunami of public opinion,” he said. “Biden has lost the trust of the American people and lost the trust of the media, who have lost credibility because they spent ten months pushing the White House’s lies.”

• Jeff Mordock can be reached at jmordock@washingtontimes.com.