Senate Republicans argued on Wednesday their push to overturn the White House’s private-sector vaccine mandate is, in part, about holding President Biden accountable for promises he made before taking office.

Sen. Mike Braun, an Indiana Republican leading the overturn effort, pointed to prior comments Mr. Biden had made ruling out the need for a national vaccine mandate, as proof the administration overstepped and lied to the American public.

“A year ago this week, President Biden said he wouldn’t make COVID vaccines mandatory,” Mr. Braun said. “He went back on his word, and now a year later the Senate will vote to overturn his mandate for private businesses.”

GOP lawmakers say that Mr. Biden’s mandate, which demands that private sector companies with more than 100 employees require vaccination or risk financial penalties, is a prime example of federal overreach.

“It’s the wrong principle on so many fronts, particularly because so many people at risk of being fired right now — police, firemen, oil and gas workers — were the same ones we were begging to stay on the job when there was no vaccine to keep our economy moving,” said Sen. Dan Sullivan, Alaska Republican.

In making their case against the mandate, Republicans are quick to highlight comments Mr. Biden made last December when asked about a national vaccine mandate.

At the time, president-elect Biden told the press he didn’t think vaccine requirements “should be mandatory” and his administration “wouldn’t demand it be mandatory.”

“Forty percent of my state’s workforce stands to lose their jobs under this mandate. Those are manufacturing jobs, public service jobs,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, a West Virginia Republican. “I think President Biden should listen to his own words from a year ago: A mandate is not necessary.”

The comments come as the Senate readies to take up a resolution nullifying the private sector vaccine mandate on Wednesday using the Congressional Review Act. The oversight tool allows lawmakers to repudiate a federal regulation by a simple majority vote in each house of Congress.

The resolution, which would bar federal agencies from implementing the president’s regulation, faces long odds in the Democrat-controlled House, but is expected to clear the Senate. Two moderate Democrats, Sens. Jon Tester of Montana and Joe Manchin III of West Virginia, have already voiced their support.

“The basis of my decision is we don’t like mandates,” said Mr. Tester. “I heard a lot from my business community that they didn’t like it either.”

