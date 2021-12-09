Australia’s deputy prime minister said Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in the U.S. as part of a trip to discuss internet regulations with officials in Washington.

Barnaby Joyce said he got tested after feeling mild symptoms.

Mr. Joyce’s positive test follows a stop in London to discuss social media regulations with U.K. officials.

Two British Cabinet ministers — Justice Secretary Dominic Raab and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps — said they would self-isolate until they got the results of PCR tests.

Mr. Joyce told Australian media he went Christmas shopping in London and everyone was “shoulder to shoulder.”

No other member of the Australian delegation has tested positive, as Mr. Joyce goes into isolation.

Mr. Joyce told ABC Radio New England he was “very frustrated I’m going to be locked up in a room by myself for 10 days, but that’s part of the process.”

