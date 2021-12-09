President Biden called on more than 100 world leaders gathered for the opening of his “Summit for Democracy” on Thursday to stand together in battling a “backward slide of rights and democracy” in the face of rising authoritarianism around the world.

“We stand at an inflection point in our history,” the president said.

Mr. Biden wants to make the two-day virtual summit a focal point of his administration’s global messaging at a moment of growing concern about the influence of nondemocratic governments such as communist China, autocratic Russia and theocratic Iran.

Some major U.S. allies were left off the invitation list. Regardless, Mr. Biden seized the moment to try to project American leadership to strengthen democracy and demonstrate its worth in a changing world. With Russian and Chinese diplomats questioning the premise of the summit, a full day of breakout sessions and panel discussions left many wondering whether all the talk will lead to action.

Still, Mr. Biden said, “This is the defining challenge of our time.”

“We’re bringing together leaders from more than 100 governments alongside activists, trade unionists and other members of civil society … not to assert that any one of our democracies is perfect or has all the answers, but to lock arms and reaffirm our shared commitment to make our democracies better,” he said.

The goal of the vast virtual gathering, Mr. Biden said, is to “share ideas and learn from each other and to make concrete commitments of how — how to strengthen our own democracies and push back on authoritarianism, fight corruption, promote and protect human rights of people everywhere.

“To act,” he added for emphasis, “to act.”

The message appeared to resonate among the leaders.

Others took turns delivering remarks, many prerecorded, on the state of democracy. The messages often reflected on the stress on their nations of rapidly evolving technology. They also bemoaned the increase in disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining representative institutions and elections.

“The democratic conversation is changing,” said Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. “New technologies and large tech companies are increasingly setting the stage for the democratic dialogue, sometimes with more emphasis on reach than on freedom of speech.”

Such concerns are widespread. Several democracy activist groups used the summit to pitch analyses of the struggling state of democracy in the world, including the U.S.

The International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance said in its annual report that the number of countries experiencing democratic backsliding “has never been as high” as in the past decade. The U.S. was added to the list alongside India and Brazil.

Some say the administration is projecting a domestic problem — vicious political divisions challenging American democracy from within — onto the international stage.

Mr. Biden made no specific reference to Russia or China, although he wasted little time before speaking about efforts to push for racial and gender justice and equality, voting rights and laborers’ right to organize.

“Here in the United States we know as well as anyone that renewing our democracy and strengthening our democratic institutions requires constant effort,” the president said.

The reference to “renewing” U.S. democracy was perceived by some as an attempt to stoke Democratic fervor around the notion by advocacy groups that former President Trump’s tenure represented a major decline in U.S. democracy — a decline many on the American left say was underscored by the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump demonstrators.

Vice President Kamala Harris, in closing remarks on the first day of the summit, emphasized that “Jan. 6 looms large in our collective conscience.”

“Here in the United States, we know that our democracy is not immune from threats,” said Mrs. Harris, who asserted that “anti-voter laws that many states have passed are part of an intentional effort to exclude Americans from participating in our democracy.”

Invitation politics

Some foreign leaders whose countries weren’t invited have expressed frustration. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto dismissed the summit as a “domestic political-type of event,” where countries whose leaders had a good relationship with Mr. Trump were not invited.

However, the criteria for the invitation list have been anything but clear-cut. For instance, Pakistan, whose prime minister, Imran Khan, built a close relationship with Mr. Trump — but has yet to even talk by telephone with Mr. Biden — was invited. But others, such as Asia’s oldest democracy Bangladesh, Singapore, Hungary and even Turkey, a NATO ally, didn’t make the cut.

The White House has been tight-lipped as to why, while observers speculate whether the administration left some nations off the list to chide them for leaning toward authoritarianism, while including others for strategic reasons.

Despite hand-wringing over the guest list, some analysts argue the summit can already claim some significant successes. “Like any good dinner party, who gets invited usually determines the quality of the evening and the mood for future such gatherings,” said Ted Piccone, a non-resident senior fellow with the Brookings Institution.

“In the case of the Summit for Democracy, if the heads of state and government of some 112 countries (including the United States) bring to the meal some honest recognition of their shortcomings (humble pie), along with concrete pledges for reform and cooperation (the main course), the convening would have been worth the effort,” Mr. Piccone wrote on the liberal think tank’s website this week.

Mr. Biden, meanwhile, called the summit a critical moment for fellow leaders to redouble their efforts to bolster democracies. The video gathering comes as he has repeatedly made a case that the U.S. and like-minded allies need to show the world that democracies are a far better vehicle for societies than autocracies.

That is a central tenet of Mr. Biden’s foreign policy outlook — one that he vowed would be more outward-looking than Mr. Trump’s “America First” approach. Mr. Biden in his remarks announced he was starting an initiative to spend up to $424 million for programming around the world that supports independent media, anti-corruption work and more.

The gathering also drew expected backlash from the chief U.S. adversaries and other nations that were not invited.

Chinese officials have accused the White House of using the summit to ratchet up “Cold War”-style tensions with Beijing. “This year marks the 30th anniversary of the end of the Cold War,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin told reporters this week. “The U.S. hosting of the summit for democracy is a dangerous move to rekindle the Cold War mentality, to which the international community should be on high alert.”

Ahead of the summit, the ambassadors to the U.S. from China and Russia wrote a joint essay describing the Biden administration as exhibiting a “Cold-War mentality” that will “stoke up ideological confrontation and a rift in the world.”

The summit also comes as Biden is pressing Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand down after a massive buildup of troops on the Ukrainian border, creating growing concern in Washington and European capitals that Russia may look to once again invade Ukraine. Mr. Biden on Wednesday said that he warned Mr. Putin in a Tuesday video call of “severe consequences” if Russia invaded.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who participated in Thursday’s summit and later spoke by phone with Mr. Biden, said on Twitter, “Democracy is not a given, it must be fought for.”

Polish Prime Minister Andrzej Duda also spoke out against Russia in his address, decrying Moscow and its support of Belarus. Poland and Western allies have accused Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko of using migrants as pawns to destabilize the 27-nation European Union in retaliation for its sanctions on his authoritarian regime.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

