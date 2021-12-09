President Biden on Thursday said “democracy needs champions” as he pushed leaders of 110 nations to elevate a system of government that is “of the people” amid fears of democratic backsliding and a rising tide of autocracy around the globe.

Kicking off a two-day Virtual Summit for Democracy, Mr. Biden said he doesn’t expect all democracies to look the same but they must stand up for basic principles such as freedom of speech, press and religion and the rule of law as strongmen elsewhere consolidate power and chip away at independent institutions.

“Democracy needs champions,” Mr. Biden said. “We stand at an inflection point in our history. The choices we make, in my view, in this moment are going to fundamentally determine the direction our world is going to take in the coming decades.”

Mr. Biden described democracy as something that needs constant care.

“Democracy doesn’t happen by accident, we have to renew it with each generation,” he said. “The data we’re seeing is largely pointing in the wrong direction.”

He pointed to research from Freedom House, which said global freedom has been in retreat for 15 years, and other research that found more than half of democracies have experienced a decline in at least one aspect of its democratic principles, including the U.S.

Mr. Biden’s summit brought together 110 leaders from a spectrum of democracies, including some considered to have authoritarian characteristics — Angola, Congo, Iraq, Kenya, Malaysia, Pakistan, Zambia — and nations that have been accused of backsliding on democracy, including Brazil, India, Philippines and Poland.

The list of countries not invited was just as notable. They included countries led by noted strongmen — China, Russia and Turkey — and Hungary, the only member of the European Union that didn’t get an invitation.

Hungarian President Viktor Orban has been accused of consolidating his power over branches of the government and reining in the media and other independent institutions.

Though he didn’t call out nations by name, Mr. Biden urged democracies to offer up a better model than autocratic countries that deride the U.S. and other democracies as in disarray and unable to live up to their own values.

“Democracy is hard, we all know that,” Mr. Biden said. “It works best with consensus and cooperation.”

The president plugged his own efforts to bring lawmakers together and pass an infrastructure plan. He also highlighted laws that Democrats say would make it easier for people to vote, though the measures face opposition from Republicans who decry it as a federal takeover and centrist Democrats who don’t want to waive the filibuster to pass it.

Mr. Biden also promoted a new strategy to combat corruption and initiatives to address online harassment and ensure LGBT rights.

His summit will stretch into Friday and include governors, activists and others.

“From President Biden down, we’ve made clear that no democracy, including the United States, is perfect. And we’ve been clear that all too many governments around the world are experiencing forms of democratic backsliding,” a senior administration official said earlier this week. “I think you’re going to hear that as a key theme in the summit itself. And in instances in which democratic governments have violated human rights or taken steps to curtail democratic institutions, the Biden administration has spoken up both publicly and privately.”

