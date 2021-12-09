A federal appeals court on Thursday ruled that former President Donald Trump’s White House records must be turned over to the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said there is a “unique legislative need” for the records to be released and ordered the injunction barring their disclosure to be lifted in two weeks.

In a scathing 68-page opinion, the Democrat-appointed judges rejected Mr. Trump’s claim that he has a right to executive privilege over the records as a former president.

“The interests the privilege protects are those of the presidency itself, not former President Trump individually,” the opinion states.

The former president’s call logs and draft speeches are among the documents that the committee is seeking as part of its probe into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, in which a mob stormed the building in an attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election results.

Mr. Trump sued the committee and the National Archives in D.C. federal court on Oct. 18 after President Biden waived executive privilege on the records.

The former president is expected to appeal Thursday’s decision to the Supreme Court. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The appellate judges include Patricia Millett and Robert Wilkins, both Obama appointees, and Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Biden appointee.

• Emily Zantow can be reached at ezantow@washingtontimes.com.