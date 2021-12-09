Hispanic voters are moving toward the Republican Party and more evenly splitting their support between the Republican and the Democratic parties than in recent election cycles, a new poll shows.

A year after Hispanics gave Democrats over 60% of their support, a Wall Street Journal survey showed that Hispanic voters are evenly split in their preference for Congress.

When asked which party they would support if the election for Congress were held today, 37% of Hispanic voters responded they would back the Republican, while 37% said they would support the Democrat and 22% were undecided.

Hispanic voters were also squarely divided when it came to a potential rematch of previous presidential contenders, with 44% saying they would vote for President Biden and 43% saying they would back former President Donald Trump.

The number is a massive difference from the 2020 outcome, where Mr. Biden won 63% support among Hispanic voters, almost 30% more than Mr. Trump, according to AP VoteCast.

The poll was a joint initiative by Democratic pollster John Anzalone and his firm ALG Research and Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio and his firm Fabrizio, Lee & Associates.

The poll was conducted between Nov. 16-22 with 1,500 registered voters, including 165 Hispanic voters, who were contacted through landline telephone calls, cell phone calls, and text messages.

The margin of error for the full sample was 2.5 percentage points, and for the Hispanic voter sample was 7.6 percentage points.

“Latinos are more and more becoming swing voters,” Mr. Anzalone told the WSJ. “They’re a swing vote that we’re going to have to fight for.”

However, Rep. Nydia Velazquez, New York Democrat, took issue with the poll’s findings telling The Washington Times she thought the sample size was too small.

“Look at the sample. That wasn’t a real poll, please. The universe was too small … Gimme a break,” Ms. Velazquez said.

The poll was released in the wake of another poll’s findings that by Bendixen and Amandi International that showed only 2% of Hispanics acknowledge the term “Latinx,” which is popular among white progressives as a gender-neutral substitute for the Spanish words “Latino” and “Latina,” while 40% are offended by it.

• Kerry Picket can be reached at kpicket@washingtontimes.com.