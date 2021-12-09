Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday placed the first legal sports bet in Maryland at the MGM National Harbor casino, and it’s a long shot to hit.

Mr. Hogan kicked off the state’s legalization of sports wagering licenses to casinos with a long-shot parlay — the Washington Football Team to win the NFC and the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC.

“This is the Washington Redskins to win the NFC and the Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC, so an all-Maryland Super Bowl out in L.A.,” Mr. Hogan said after placing his bet, using Washington’s now-retired team nickname.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R-MD) makes the first legal sports bet in his state, which became the 11th state to legalize sports betting in 2021:



“This is the Washington Redskins to win the NFC. Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC. So an all Maryland Super Bowl out in LA.” pic.twitter.com/a8cVLNy7eN — The Recount (@therecount) December 9, 2021

He said the payout would be $20,000. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives Washington a 0.5% chance to make the Super Bowl and Baltimore an 8.8% chance of being AFC champions.

MGM National Harbor is one of several casinos opening sportsbooks this week. Horseshoe Casino in Baltimore and Live! Casino & Hotel in Hanover are among the others starting up on Friday.

