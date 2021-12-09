Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra on Thursday said a seasoned federal official will serve as acting director of the National Institutes of Health when Director Francis Collins steps down later this month.

Lawrence A. Tabak, the principal deputy NIH director since 2010, will take the reins on Dec. 19, according to Mr. Becerra.

“Dr. Tabak’s long tenure and broad experience at the NIH will ensure that the agency is in capable hands and serve it well during the search for Dr. Collins’ successor,” Mr. Becerra said. “Dr. Tabak has a deep grasp of the most pressing scientific issues confronting our nation, he has earned respect across NIH as a thoughtful and strategic manager and is committed to building a healthier and more equitable America.”

Before joining NIH, Dr. Tabak — a doctor of dental surgery — was a professor of dentistry and biochemistry at the School of Medicine and Dentistry at the University of Rochester in New York.

He specializes in the structure, biosynthesis and function of glycoproteins and maintains a research lab at NIH in this field.

Dr. Collins, 71, led NIH for more than 12 years under three presidents, making him the longest-serving, presidentially appointed NIH director in history.

NIH is a sprawling federal health agency in Bethesda, Maryland, that played a pivotal role in the pandemic response. It worked alongside Moderna in crafting its COVID-19 vaccine, and Dr. Anthony Fauci leads its National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Dr. Collins announced his plan to step down in October.

He said it was time for a “new scientist” to take over, after his long run. He also said he feels the development of therapeutics and vaccines for COVID-19 was in a “stable place” after a flurry of activity last year.

