Former Trump Department of Defense official Kashyap “Kash” Patel on Thursday met with representatives from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Mr. Patel, who worked at the White House under President Trump before moving the Pentagon, was scheduled to appear for a deposition before the committee in October, but the panel later agreed to postpone the appearance. Mr. Patel was observed entering a conference room in the U.S. Capitol complex with individuals who were later confirmed to be representatives of the committee.

A source familiar with the meeting would not confirm the nature of Thursday’s meeting and did not describe it specifically as a deposition.

The committee alleges that Mr. Patel was “involved in discussions with senior [Department of Defense] officials regarding the planning for security at the Capitol,” on Jan. 6 while serving as the chief of staff to acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller.

The committee issued its subpoena to Mr. Patel in September. Committee leaders later described Mr. Patel as “engaging” with the probe. Thursday’s meeting was not announced by the committee beforehand.

Mr. Patel’s appearance occurred as the committee met separately with conservative activist and rally organizer Ali Alexander in a scheduled deposition that began Thursday morning.

The committee alleges that Mr. Alexander was behind the “One Nation Under God” rally planned for the Capitol grounds on Jan. 6 following the conclusion of Mr. Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House that preceded the riot.

The committee also alleges that Mr. Alexander attended several “Stop the Steal-sponsored events” in the lead-up to Jan. 6 and made “repeated references” to “the possible use of violence to achieve the organization’s goals.”

The committee said Mr. Alexander “claimed to have been in communication with the White House and members of Congress regarding events planned” in the lead up to the Jan. 6 certification of the election.

Mr. Alexander and his legal team were observed departing the conference room where the deposition is being held Thursday and were set to return for further deposition following a 30-minute lunch break.

Mr. Alexander’s lawyer intimated that the deposition could last well into Thursday afternoon.

