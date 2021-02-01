BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) - Bremerton Police arrested a 16-year-old girl after another 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death Saturday.

Police say friends drove the girl to St. Michael’s Medical Center in Bremerton just before 1:30 p.m. She was taken into the ER for stabilization and then airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where she died from her injuries, KOMO-TV reported.

Police contacted a 16-year-old suspect and placed her under arrest. She was booked into the Kitsap Juvenile Detention Center. Police say they are interviewing several witnesses.

