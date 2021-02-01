The biggest winter storm to hit the D.C. region in two years has caused numerous delays and closures Monday.

D.C. Public Schools will continue virtual instruction — to the dismay of hundreds of students who signed up to go back to classrooms Monday for the first time this school year.

Pupils at public schools in Montgomery and Baltimore counties will also continue learning remotely. Prince George’s County students will learn remotely with a two-hour early release.

Meanwhile, public school students in Anne Arundel County are on a scheduled semester break, and those in Arlington County are off for a scheduled teacher work day.

Students at public schools in Fairfax County will continue virtual learning, and those Loudoun and Prince William counties have a snow day as virtual classes are canceled.

Meanwhile, federal government offices are open with the option for liberal leave in the D.C. area.

Government buildings for state employees in Maryland are closed.

In the District and Montgomery County, government buildings will open at 10 a.m. and buildings in Prince George’s will open at 10:30 a.m.

Government buildings in Loudoun County, Arlington County, and the city of Alexandria are open with the option for liberal leave, while those in Fairfax County are open with some operating on a modified schedule.

Metro bus services are operating on a normal schedule, but some routes are suspended and some detours are in place.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory until midnight Monday for the District, parts of Central Maryland, Northern and Northwest Virginia, as well as eastern West Virginia and the panhandle.

“Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute,” the advisory states. “When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.”

The storm that is making its way throughout the eastern United States already dumped between two to four inches of snow in parts of the Washington area on Sunday.