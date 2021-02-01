A large group of Democrats is demanding that the upcoming debate on a nearly $2 trillion coronavirus budget also include provisions offering citizenship rights to five million illegal immigrants.

The demand, led by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and backed by more than 100 lawmakers, throws a new wrinkle into the emerging budget bill Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to push through her chamber this week.

The crux of the budget is President Biden’s $1.9 trillion proposal for coronavirus relief, including liberal wish-list items like a $15-an-hour federal minimum wage.

But the Hispanic Caucus says some illegal immigrants have been at the center of pandemic relief, and they deserve to be rewarded with the chance for citizenship.

“They are protecting the nation’s food security, from working on farms and food processing facilities, to working in grocery stores and restaurants. They are first responders, and they are teachers,” the lawmakers said in a letter to Mrs. Pelosi. “Undocumented essential workers have stepped up to serve our country in a time of crisis and should be able to apply for U.S. citizenship.”

They are proposing citizenship for those currently here under the Obama-era DACA program, the Temporary Protected Status designation, and those who can claim to be “essential workers.”

They calculated that would be five million people, which would be the largest legalization, or amnesty, in U.S. history, covering about half of the total unauthorized population.

Democratic leaders are eyeing the budget process as a tool to pass Mr. Biden’s bill because it allows them to circumvent the filibuster in the Senate, which is divided 50-50.

Both the House and Senate are aiming to have a budget bill on the floor this week.

