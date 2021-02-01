The Philadelphia law firm of new Trump lawyer Bruce Castor sued then-President Trump last year to stop changes to the postal service that, the lawsuit claimed, would disenfranchise Pennsylvania voters who planned to vote by mail.

The lawsuit argued that Mr. Trump was making repeated claims “that voting by mail is ripe with fraud, despite having no evidence in support of these claims.” The complaint objected to lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign to stop mail-in voting in battleground states such as Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Mr. Castor joined the law firm of van der Veen, O’Neill, Hartshorn and Levin in December, several months after the firm had sued Mr. Trump and then-Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in federal court. When Mr. Castor joined the firm, he said “our goals aligned perfectly.”

Now, he’s preparing to defend Mr. Trump in his Senate impeachment trial over allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. The attack was carried out by Trump supporters who were fired up by allegations that Democrats stole the election from Mr. Trump through fraud in widespread mail-in voting, including in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Trump announced the selection of Mr. Castor and Alabama trial lawyer David Schoen on Sunday night to head his new impeachment team. Mr. Castor is a former district attorney and county commissioner in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

The former president parted ways with another team of lawyers over the weekend.

Mr. Castor’s new law firm filed the election lawsuit against the Trump administration last August. It sought an order to force the U.S. Postal Service “to enact measures to make sure mail-in and absentee ballots in Pennsylvania are treated as priority mail, which offers delivery between one and three days.”

The lawsuit also sought an order that would reverse operational changes, including the removal of mailboxes and reduction in staffing hours, “to help ensure the timely delivery of ballots and other election mail.”

The complaint said safeguards against the administration’s changes to the postal service “must be implemented to ensure that all voters have an opportunity to submit mail ballots and to have those ballots counted.”

Pennsylvania officials ultimately allowed mail-in ballots to be received and counted up to three days after Election Day, over the vociferous objections of Mr. Trump and his legal team. President Biden won Pennsylvania by more than 80,000 votes.

