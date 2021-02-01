A Florida boy sued Twitter for disseminating pornographic images of him and refusing to take them off of the platform even after a lawyer sent a cease-and-desist letter informing the company of the child pornography.

“When Twitter was first alerted to this fact and John Doe’s age, Twitter refused to remove the illegal material and instead continued to promote and profit from the sexual abuse of this child,” read the lawsuit.



It was filed in the Northern District of California last week.

The minor, who is staying anonymous and going by the pseudonym “John Doe,” thought he was messaging with a high school girl when he was 13 or 14 years old, sending nude photographs of himself through the app Snapchat.

In reality, he was messaging with sex traffickers who then used the images to blackmail the boy, manipulating him to send more pictures and videos of him engaging in sex acts with another minor.

The boy eventually blocked his communications with the traffickers, but a compilation video of his images and sex acts appeared on Twitter from two accounts.

It was viewed more than 167,000 times, with 2,223 retweets, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit details Twitter’s policies against violence and hate speech, but claimed the company chose “profits over people, money over the safety of children, and wealth at the expense of human freedom and human dignity.”

A spokesperson from Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the lawsuit.

