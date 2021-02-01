Georgia Republican strategists have formed a new advocacy group called “Stop Stacey” to thwart liberal activist Stacey Abrams ahead of her potential Democratic gubernatorial bid in 2022.

The 2022 election could yield a rematch for Ms. Abrams against incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp with Democrats simultaneously looking to defend Sen. Raphael Warnock’s seat in the U.S. Senate.

Mr. Kemp’s allies at Stop Stacey are looking to add staffers quickly, and the group told The Washington Times it is starting with a six-figure investment.

“After losing the White House and United States Senate in 2020, grassroots Republicans across Georgia and America are standing together to stop radical Stacey Abrams,” said Jeremy Brand, Stop Stacey senior strategist, in a statement. “Thanks to her socialist backers and billionaires like George Soros, Stacey Abrams has raised over $100 million to orchestrate a total takeover in the 2022 election. We will do whatever it takes to expose Stacey Abrams’ radical network, highlight her dangerous agenda, and ultimately defeat her — and her left-wing candidates — at the ballot box.”

Ms. Abrams’ Fair Fight Action group helped lift Democratic candidates into statewide office in Georgia, including Mr. Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, who defeated incumbent Sen. David Perdue last month. Stop Stacey said it is a lean operation that hopes to build up an infrastructure to compete with Ms. Abrams, and the group knows it will need to raise a large amount of funding in a short timespan.

