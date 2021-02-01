GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man shot and wounded by Glendale police officers after threatening them with a homemade spear.

Glendale police say 23-year-old Alexander Mear was listed in stable condition Monday at a hospital.

Mear is facing at least two counts of aggravated assault. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney.

According to investigators, officers responded to a threatening 911 call Saturday night from a man who stated that he had a gun and “wanted to shoot cops.”

Police spokesman Juan Santiago says officers arrived on the scene just north of downtown Glendale and confronted a man matching the description.

Police said the man appeared erratic and made threatening comments toward the officers. He then charged at them with a wooden spear that was about 4 feet (1.2 meters) long.

When the suspect ignored commands to drop the weapon, an officer fired several shots at him.

Mear was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Santiago says detectives are reviewing body camera footage.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.