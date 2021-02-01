President Biden threatened sanctions against Myanmar on Monday over the military coup taking place in the southeast Asian nation.

In a statement, Mr. Biden said the reversal of democratic reforms in the country “will necessitate an immediate review of our sanction laws and authorities, followed by appropriate action.”

“The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack,” Mr. Biden said, referring to the nation repeatedly as “Burma.”

The military in Myanmar seized power on Monday and detained Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian officials, declaring a national state of emergency. Mr. Biden called those actions “a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and the rule of law.”

“In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election,” he said. “For almost a decade, the people of Burma have been steadily working to establish elections, civilian governance, and the peaceful transfer of power. That progress should be respected.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the administration has been in contact with allies in the region.

Mr. Biden said, “The United States is taking note of those who stand with the people of Burma in this difficult hour. We will work with our partners throughout the region and the world to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law, as well as to hold accountable those responsible for overturning Burma’s democratic transition.”

