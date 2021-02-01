Pennsylvania’s embattled top elections official is expected to resign over her agency’s failure to advertise a proposed change to the state constitution, an error that will block voters from deciding this year whether to allow survivors of decades-old sexual abuse to sue their attackers, according to a report.

Spotlight PA reported that Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, who was criticized by then-President Trump last year for authorizing changes to election law regarding mail-in balloting without the approval of the legislature, will step down from her post.

The report said the Department of State did not advertise as required a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would create a two-year window for lawsuits by survivors of child sexual abuse who have “aged out” of the statute of limitations for suing.

The proposal was recommended in 2018 by a statewide grand jury that investigated the cover-up of decades-old claims of child sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

The error means that voters will not be able to decide on the issue until the spring of 2023 at the earliest.

The legislature approved the two-year window in the statute of limitations in its 2019-20 session. But Ms. Boockvar’s agency was required to advertise the change twice, when it was approved by the House and the Senate, before it could appear on the ballot.

Ms. Boockvar and Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf had no immediate comment on the report.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.