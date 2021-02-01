Just a few weeks into her House term, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has become a top target of Democrats, but the Georgia Republican is now drawing condemnation on the right over allegations of past anti-Semitic statements.

The Republican Jewish Coalition denounced her previous behavior as “deeply offensive,” while the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations, which includes both liberal and conservative groups, decried her “antisemitic canards.”

“The Republican Jewish Coalition has always spoken out strongly against antisemitic comments from individuals on both sides of the political aisle, and we do not hesitate to do so again in the case of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said the RJC statement released Friday.

The rebukes over alleged anti-Semitism could well trigger a chain reaction on the right in a Republican Party that prides itself on its unwavering support for Israel, a unifying issue for the GOP as it prepares to defend President Trump’s historic pro-Jerusalem initiatives.

The RJC said that it supported Republican John Cowan against Ms. Greene in the 2020 primary race, marking only the second time that the coalition has gotten involved in a contest at the primary level, based on her “video diatribes” and “bizarre political conspiracy theories.”

“The RJC has never supported or endorsed Marjorie Taylor Greene,” said the RJC. “We are offended and appalled by her comments and her actions. We opposed her as a candidate and we continue to oppose her now. She is far outside the mainstream of the Republican Party, and the RJC is working closely with the House Republican leadership regarding next steps in this matter.”

Ms. Greene did not respond immediately publicly to the RJC rebuke, but in a statement last week, she defended herself against a CNN report on her promoting various social-media posts endorsing violence against Democrats.

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages,” she said in a Jan. 26 statement on Twitter. “Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet.”

The progressive group Media Matters for America unearthed a 2018 post on Ms. Greene’s Facebook page in which she shared a 2015 anti-refugee video that includes a quote from a former British nationalist leader saying that “an unholy alliance of leftists, capitalists and Zionist supremacists have schemed to promote immigration and miscegenation,” according to Vox.

She has since removed the post. In another since-deleted 2018 Facebook post, Ms. Greene speculated that the California wildfires were caused by lasers from space funded by Pacific Gas & Electric, the state’s largest utility.

She noted that the PG&E board included Roger Kimmel and that he was “also Vice Chairman of Rothschild Inc., international investment banking firm.” Anti-Semitic conspiracy theories about the Rothschild banking family date back to the Napoleonic era.

“Could that cause a fire? Hmmm, I don’t know. I hope not! That wouldn’t look so good for PG&E, Rothschild Inc, Solaren or Jerry Brown who sure does seem fond of PG&E,” said Ms. Greene in the post dated Nov. 17, 2018.

In a Friday statement, the Conference of the Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations leadership said that it was “outraged by the statements, past and present, of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

“She routinely traffics in unfounded conspiracy theories that are often antisemitic in nature,” said the conference. “As an avid supporter of QAnon, Representative Greene espouses antisemitic canards, such as placing blame on ‘the Rothschilds’ for recent wildfires in California and declaring that ‘Zionist supremacists’ are behind supposed nefarious plots.”

The conference includes liberal groups such as the Anti-Defamation League as well as the Republican-friendly American Israel Public Affairs Committee and the Zionist Organization of America.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy reportedly plans to meet with Ms. Greene.

“These comments are deeply disturbing, and Leader McCarthy plans to have a conversation with the Congresswoman about them,” McCarthy spokesperson Mark Bednar told Axios in a Wednesday statement.

Ms. Greene had previously drawn outrage for promoting posts about the QAnon conspiracy theory and an allegation that the Parkland mass shooting was a “false flag,” or staged, operation, prompting calls from Parkland survivors for her resignation.

Fake News CNN is writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office.



She appeared to respond to those allegations in a Sunday tweet, saying, “Let me reiterate to the ‘perfect’ people in the media, who have never reported conspiracy theories (Trump Russia Collusion) and to the ‘perfect’ Democrats, who have never endorsed violent attacks (Antifa-BLM riots), your hypocrisy knows no bounds.”

In its statement, the RJC said it backed her primary opponent because it found her “past behavior deeply offensive.”

“She repeatedly used offensive language in long online video diatribes, promoted bizarre political conspiracy theories, and refused to admit a mistake after posing for photos with a long-time white supremacist leader,” said the RJC. “It is unfortunate that she prevailed in her election despite this terrible record.”

Ms. Greene posed in June with former Ku Klux Klansman Chester Doles, but her campaign removed him after he turned up at another event in September. He also posed with then-Sen. Kelly Loeffler during her reelection campaign, after which she said she didn’t know who he was at the time and denounced him.

“Yes, I asked him to be removed. He is not welcome at any events that I attend. Period,” Ms. Greene told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September.

The conservative outlet PJ Media on Sunday urged Mr. McCarthy to demand “a clear public statement from Greene, along with a convincing retraction of her anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and her support for violence against her colleagues.”

“Republicans and conservatives cannot stand idly by while Marjorie Taylor Greene makes a mockery of our political movement,” said PJ Media senior editor Tyler O’Neil. “I agree with Greene on all sorts of issues, such as the evils of abortion, the dangers of transgenderism, and the seriousness of the Hunter Biden-Burisma scandal. Her anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and her support for political violence undermine those important causes.”

