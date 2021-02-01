BURGAW, N.C. (AP) - One suspect was arrested and a second one is being sought after a group of duck hunters was robbed last week, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the four hunters were returning to their vehicles on Thursday when they encountered the two suspects. According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects shot one of the victims, then took the group’s money and weapons.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said James Farland Jr. faces multiple charges, including first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting serious injury. Farland is jailed on a $300,000 bond, and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

The sheriff’s office said a search continues for Tyrese Daquon Lee, who also faces similar charges. Authorities said more charges are pending.

