KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police rescued a 6-year-old girl after her father used he as a shield during a confrontation with officers, Kansas City police said.

Officers responding to a report that a man was dragging a screaming child down a street Sunday night tracked him to an east Kansas City home, where they could hear the child screaming inside.

Officers entered the home and saw the man holding a gun at the top of the stairs. One of the officers tried to use a Taser on the man and he responded by firing at officers who were on the stairs, police said in a news release Monday.

One officer was injured when he fell while retreating down the stairs.

When officers again contacted the man, he did not appear to be armed but was using the child as a shield, police said. Officers rushed at the man and were able to rescue the child and arrest the man, police said.

The child was not physically harmed. The suspect and other officers were not injured.

No further details were released.

