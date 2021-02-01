Suburban Indianapolis police have shot and killed a man who exchanged gunfire with them.

Keith Scales, 60, of Carmel died at a hospital Sunday after being shot while pointing a rifle at officers who had been sent to his home, Carmel Police Lt. Tim Byrne said.

Witnesses told police that shots were being fired from inside his home into the neighborhood, Byrne said. Arriving officers also observed shots being fired, set up a perimeter around the house and began evacuating neighbors.

Scales then stepped out of the house, raised his rifle toward officers and was shot, Byrne said.

Scales shot several vehicles, including a police car, before stepping outside, Byrne said.

Police believe Scales was the only person inside the home.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.