The White House said on Monday that it will take “some time” for President Biden to restore fully the U.S. role as a model for democracy, after the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol by Trump supporters.

“I don’t think the international community sees President Biden as the root of the events on Jan. 6,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki. She said Mr. Biden has “made every effort” to explain the insurrection to foreign leaders.

“Through his own commitment to restoring rule of law, democracy here in the United States, the United States remains a country that is looked to for, you know, leadership,” Ms. Psaki said. “And it’s going to take some time, but he’s certainly committed to doing that.”

Her comments were in response to a reporter asking whether the Jan. 6 riot in Washington “makes it harder” for the U.S. to lead other nations in condemning a military coup in Myanmar.

Mr. Biden said the international community “should come together in one voice” to press Myanmar to restore democracy and the rule of law.

“In a democracy, force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election,” Mr. Biden said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.