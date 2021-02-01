White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Biden and his aides don’t miss former President Donald Trump on Twitter.

Asked by a reporter whether Mr. Trump‘s ban by social media makes it easier for the Biden White House to negotiate with congressional Republicans, Ms. Psaki said it’s up to GOP lawmakers to decide whether it “gives them space” to work with Democrats.

“But I can’t say we miss him on Twitter,” she said of the former president.

She said Biden officials don’t dwell on Mr. Trump.

“This may be hard to believe — we don’t spend a lot of time talking about or thinking about President Trump here — former President Trump, I have to be very clear,” she said.

Asked whether the White House favors a continued social media ban on Mr. Trump, Ms. Psaki noted that Mr. Biden has spoken out about “the need for social media platforms to continue to take steps to reduce hate speech.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.