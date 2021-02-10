ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - A Florida man who authorities say went inside the U.S. Capitol during a riot by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump was arrested Wednesday at Orlando International Airport.

Steve Maldonado was arrested at the airport by FBI agents, a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in an email. He is at least the thirteenth person from Florida to be arrested for the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a Justice Department list of defendants charged in federal court in the District of Columbia.

An online court docket shows Maldonado is facing charges of entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

An arrest affidavit wasn’t immediately available, so no further details were provided.

The online docket listed no attorney for Maldonado but an initial appearance was scheduled for later Wednesday.

A mob objecting to the presidential election victory of Democrat Joe Biden broke into the Capitol last month as members of Congress met to certify the results. Five people died in the violence, including a Capitol police officer.

Trump is on trial this week in the U.S. Senate after being impeached in the U.S. House. House prosecutors say Trump encouraged a rally crowd to head to the Capitol and then did nothing to stem the violence.

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.