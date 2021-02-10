Former President Donald Trump‘s attorney Bruce Castor said Wednesday his client was not upset with him over his performance on the first day of the impeachment trial this week.



Asked by reporters whether Mr. Trump expressed any displeasure to him, Mr. Castor said, “Far from it.”



Some Senate Republicans criticized Mr. Castor‘s opening arguments on Tuesday, saying he rambled.



Conservative pundits also noted the lawyer made several comments that were complimentary of Democratic senators.



“Only one person’s opinion matters and that is what I am going by,” Mr. Castor told reporters on Wednesday prior to entering the chamber.



House impeachment managers are making their case that Mr. Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6, throughout several hours of legal arguments on Wednesday.



The trial opened on Tuesday with the two sides debating whether an impeachment trial for a former president is constitutional.



The Senate voted 56-44 that it was constitutional, allowing the proceeding to continue.



Six Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the trial moving forward, and expressed praise for the House Democrats’ arguments, saying they were strong.



Mr. Trump‘s legal team, though, says they do not plan on changing their strategy.

