House impeachment managers on Wednesday played gripping security video and frantic police transmissions of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, some of which had not aired publicly before.

Shortly after 1 p.m., as Trump supporters stormed perimeter barricades around the Capitol, an unidentified police officer called on his radio for reinforcements.

“They’re throwing metal poles at us!” the officer shouted. “They’re starting to throw explosives, fireworks material.”

Truly remarkable footage of Vice President Pence and his family being escorted out of the Senate chamber. President Trump was back at the White House, continuing to trash Pence, according to multiple people. pic.twitter.com/Vr3c5EBwTR — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) February 10, 2021

As the attacks grew more violent and the mob stormed toward the building, another emergency police call went out.

“We’re going to give riot warnings. This is now effectively a riot,” an officer said.

House impeachment manager Stacey Plaskett, Virgin Islands Democrat, showed the Senate previously unseen security footage from inside the Capitol of demonstrators breaking into the Senate through windows.

She said the second man to enter through a smashed window has been identified as a member of the white supremacist Proud Boys group, dressed in full tactical body armor and carrying a baseball bat.

As the demonstrators swarmed into the Senate, Vice President Mike Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber at 2:14 p.m., narrowly missing demonstrators who were chanting for him to be hanged.

Ms. Plaskett said the rioters came within 100 feet of a location where Mr. Pence and his family were sheltering in place. They were evacuated to a more secure location 12 minutes later.

“They were coming at the urging of Donald Trump to keep Congress, a separate branch of government, from certifying the results of a presidential election,” Ms. Plaskett said, narrating the video. “You can see Vice President Pence and his family quickly moved down the stairs. The mob was looking for Vice President Pence because of his patriotism because the vice president had refused to do what the president demanded and overturn the election results.”

