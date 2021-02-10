A hospital system of the U.K.’s National Health Service has adopted terms like “chestfeeding” and “human milk” during perinatal services in order to be more inclusive of trans and non-binary “birthing people.”

“Our approach has been carefully considered to be inclusive of trans & non-binary birthing people without excluding the language of women or motherhood,” the Brighton and Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust tweeted Monday.

The trust linked to a document on its website that lists new terms such as “chestfeeding,” “human milk,” and “chest milk” as suitable gender-neutral replacements for birthing parents who don’t identify as women.

The trust’s guidance states that the word replacements only pertain to the production of documents, protocols, and communications at “a population level” such as in education, and not during one-on-one doctor and patient care, unless the circumstance calls for it.

“Please note that these language changes do not apply when discussing or caring for individuals in a one-on-one capacity where language and documentation should reflect the gender identity of the individual,” the trust states. “When caring for cis women it is good practice to use terminology that is meaningful and appropriate to the individual; this may include terms such as woman, mother or breastfeeding.”

The trust clarified in a statement that it is taking “a gender-additive approach to the language used to describe our services” and is not erasing womanhood like some critics have claimed.

“A gender-additive approach means using gender-neutral language alongside the language of womanhood, in order to ensure that everyone is represented and included,” the statement said, the BBC reported.

Carolyn Morrice, chief nurse at the Brighton trust, told the BBC: “Changing the language we use in this way is something people who use our services have been asking for, for some time.

“Our aim will always be to treat everyone who uses our services as an individual, providing care that is personal to them, that meets their needs and using language they are comfortable with,” she said.

