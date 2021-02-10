DALLAS (AP) - A North Texas man was arrested Wednesday after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Court papers filed Tuesday in the federal district court in Sherman charge Daniel Ray Caldwell, 49, with assaulting a federal officer, as well as with trespassing on restricted grounds, the violent entry on those grounds and participating in civil disorder.

No other details of the allegations were immediately available.

Caldwell was booked without bond into the Collin County Jail in McKinney.

