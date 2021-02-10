David Hogg, one of the nation’s leading young progressive activists, revealed the name and other details Tuesday about the company he said he is launching to rival the embattled My Pillow brand.

The company, Good Pillow, started as a joke several days earlier when Mr. Hogg said on social media that he would be creating some “progressive competition” for My Pillow CEO Michael J. Lindell.

Less than a week later, Mr. Hogg has begun directing his more than one million Twitter followers to the newly launched “Good Pillow” website containing additional details about the new company.

A form on the Good Pillow site that lets visitors request to be notified when the product becomes available received more than 15,000 entries shortly after launch, Mr. Hogg said on Twitter later.

Mr. Hogg, 20, added the waitlist was so long already that it could take more than a year rate to produce a pillow for each person expressing interest.

Elsewhere on the Good Pillow site is a two-page “manifesto” detailing how the company plans to proceed moving forward, among them pledges to support charities and employ well-paid union workers.

“Good Pillow‘s commitment to being a quality, ethical and sustainable company exists at the forefront of all our business decisions large and small,” reads part of the document.

The company “is in the midst of negotiating and solidifying key details” with its Board of Directors, manufacturing partners, employees, advisors and others, the document also says.

Good Pillow will not formally launch until after this weekend’s third anniversary of the deadly 2018 mass-shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, however, the document notes.

Mr. Hogg, then 17, was a student at the school that day and subsequently became a vocal advocate for gun law reform, among other issues.

Recently, Mr. Hogg set out to take on Mr. Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, amid the latter spreading falsehoods and conspiracy theories about the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Several retailers dropped My Pillow last month after Mr. Lindell, a supporter of former President Trump, met him at the White House while carrying notes about the Insurrection Act and martial law.

More recently, Mr. Lindell released a two-hour film last Friday that baselessly alleges President Biden defeated Mr. Trump in the election due to factors including a purported Chinese cyberattack.

A subtle note on the bottom of the Good Pillow homepage seems to differentiate the company from its competition: “we like pillows who don’t overthrow the us government,” it says.

Mr. Lindell, 59, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.