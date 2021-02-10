Physicians are warning D.C.-area residents to beware of heart attacks that could be brought on by cold weather and sudden exertion — such as shoveling driveways and sidewalks, as the region’s second major winter storm nears.

“During heavy snowfalls, we see an increase in what we call myocardial infarctions, what people know commonly as heart attacks. And it often has to do with snow shoveling,” said Dr. Martha Gulati, a cardiologist and editor-in-chief of the American College of Cardiology’s CardioSmart.org.

“People are exerting themselves, and many of these people that are going out to shovel the snow may not be all that physically active and suddenly they are doing quite a heavy amount of activity,” Dr. Gulati said, adding some individuals might not be as active due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “How cold it is makes it also more work to do, the harder for your heart to work.”

Cold weather causes vessels and arteries to constrict, meaning less oxygen is delivered to organs, said Dr. Federico Asch, a MedStar Health physician and board president for the American Heart Association.

“For people who already have heart disease, now you add on top of the heart disease this constriction, which can trigger heart attacks,” he said. “Shoveling the snow is actually a strenuous type of exercise. It’s a lot of exercise. It’s very sudden and it’s very demanding on our heart and our muscles. If our muscles, including the heart, are not properly conditioned to do that, then this exercise becomes very, very strenuous and a high level of stress is imposed on the heart. The consequence of that could be occurrence of heart attacks or strokes.”

More than 11,000 people visit the hospital for injuries from snow shoveling yearly, according to the Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and about 7% of those visits are due to cardiac problems such as heart attacks. Soft tissue injuries were the most common types of medical emergencies linked to snow shoveling at nearly 55% followed by lower back injuries at 34%.

Although snowfall is heading to the D.C. region, Dr. Asch said people with heart disease should not shovel snow if they can avoid it. He suggested getting someone else to shovel snow or using a device such as a snowblower to help clear driveways and sidewalks.

A winter storm is forecast to hit the Washington region in two waves with up to 7 inches of snow accumulating by Sunday, according to AccuWeather.com.

Between 3 and 6 inches of snow could coat the area between Wednesday through Friday, followed by another inch over the weekend. Periods of freezing rain and sleet also are expected.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a winter weather advisory from Wednesday night through Thursday morning for the District, parts of Central Maryland and Northern Virginia.

“If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency,” the advisory states. “When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury.”

The District Snow Team reportedly began preparing by spraying an ice melt mixture of brine and beet juice on bridges, ramps and other similar structures Monday.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Wednesday that a team of more than 200 snow plows would be deployed “for several days of winter weather.”

Crews will pretreat and remove snow at municipal buildings, first responder locations, hypothermia centers, homeless shelters, COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, as well as D.C. Public Schools.

The mayor did not specify how long the snow team will be activated but said adjustments to the response will be made if necessary.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted Wednesday that drivers should “exercise particular caution during your evening commute and while traveling for the remainder of the week.”

Shantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT), echoed his sentiments in an email to The Washington Times: “If they must drive, please drive slower than the posted speed limits, avoid crowding our equipment and clear vehicles completely before getting on the roads.”

More than 250 Maryland State Highway Administration snow response trucks were on roadways as of Wednesday afternoon and the agency said crews are in “emergency operations mode, which means they will work around the clock to clear the roads.”

During the region’s last snowstorm earlier this month, the Maryland State Police received more than 1,400 calls for service and responded to more than 450 crashes and more than 200 disabled vehicles over a two-day period.

MSP spokesman Greg Shipley said in an email Wednesday that “[t]roopers will be deployed throughout the state as efficiently as possible to address any areas where there is a greater need.”

State police in Virginia are also gearing up for the incoming snow after the last storm prompted more than 500 service calls for crashes and disabled vehicles.

“[We] will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists,” Corinne Geller, a spokesperson for the Virginia State Police, told The Times.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said Wednesday that crews have already pretreated interstates and primary roads in several counties including Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William.

“Through the evening, crews and about 2,300 trucks will be staged and ready to treat roads for ice and traction, and to plow snow where needed,” the press release states. “Crews will begin to plow once two inches of snow have accumulated.”

Dr. Asch noted studies showing that heart attacks increase during the colder months, from after Thanksgiving through March and peaking in January and February, adding that people frequently report experiencing chest pain after shoveling snow.

As a general tip, Dr. Gulati said people older than 55 years with any cardiac risks or those with underlying health conditions should think twice about shoveling snow or avoid it altogether if possible.

If a person has to go out and shovel snow, Dr. Gulati recommends doing many light loads, taking several breaks, staying hydrated and dressing properly for the weather.

If experiencing symptoms such as chest pain or shortness of breath, Dr. Asch said people should call 911 and seek medical attention even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Symptoms of a heart attack could include chest pain, discomfort in other parts of the body such as the arms or back, shortness of breath, cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness. While women might experience chest pain like men do, they are more likely to experience some other symptoms such as vomiting and back or jaw pain.

The American Heart Association (AHA) also recommends avoiding drinking alcoholic beverages before or immediately after shoveling snow. A person could underestimate the extra strain on their body in cold weather because alcohol might increase a person’s perception of warmth.

“Specifically with snow, be careful out there because one snowfall should not be the thing that dictates your life and it’s just not worth being outside and putting yourself at risk if you think you are at risk,” Dr. Gulati said.

More than 121 million U.S. adults have cardiovascular disease, AHA figures show. About 805,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

