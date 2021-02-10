JASPER, Ga. (AP) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is reviewing a shooting in which a sheriff’s deputy wounded a man who was holding a replica pistol during a welfare check.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a Jasper home Monday afternoon to check on a man who a caller reported was having suicidal thoughts, according to a news release from the state agency.

Deputies encountered Chris Childers, 46, who was allegedly armed with a weapon, the agency said. He dropped the weapon following orders from law enforcement, but later retrieved it, authorities said.

A deputy shot Childers when he picked up the gun, officials said. Childers was taken to a hospital but his condition was not released.

Investigators later determined the weapon was a BB pistol replica gun. The agency said Childers had “expressed a desire to die at the hands of law enforcement.”

The findings of the investigation were set to be turned over to the Appalachian Judicial Circuit District Attorney.

