Prosecutors in Georgia’s largest county have opened a criminal investigation into former President Trump’s phone call to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger urging him to “find” enough votes to overturn the state’s election results, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

Frani Willis, the top prosecutor in Fulton County has sent letters to several Georgia state officials, including Mr. Raffensperger, requesting they preserve documents related to the Trump call, The Times reported, citing sources.

The letter explicitly states that the request is part of a criminal investigation, according to the report.

The criminal probe is the latest legal jeopardy facing Mr. Trump, who left office last month. He is currently in the midst of a second impeachment trial, accused of stirring up the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Mr. Trump is also under investigation by prosecutors in New York for alleged financial crimes.

It is also the second investigation into the former president’s phone call with Mr. Raffensperger. Earlier this week, Georgia election officials opened a probe into the same call.

Walter Jones, a spokesman for the Georgia secretary of state’s office, described that probe as “fact-finding and administrative.”

“Any further legal efforts will be left to the attorney general,” Mr. Jones said.

During Mr. Trump’s Jan. 2 call, he repeatedly pressured Mr. Raffensperger to overturn the election results. President Biden won Georgia by fewer than 12,000 votes, one of the narrowest victories in the election.

Mr. Biden’s victory in Georgia was reaffirmed in three separate ballot counts.

Mr. Raffensperger pushed back against Mr. Trump, insisting there was no widespread fraud that could change the election’s outcome. He told Mr. Trump that he had the wrong data about election fraud.

The investigation was prompted by a complaint from George Washington University law professor John Banzhaf III, according to documents released by the secretary of state’s office.

Former prosecutors have claimed Mr. Trump’s phone call might run afoul of state election laws, including “intentional interference” in an election and “solicitation to commit election fraud.”

