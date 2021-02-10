Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said after seeing new video of the riot at the U.S. Capitol that police should have used deadly force.

“I just can’t believe that we could lose the Capitol like that,” Mr. Graham said during a break in the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. “I got mad. These police officers had every right to use deadly force, they should have used it. The people in charge of securing the Capitol left the country.”

One officer did use deadly force, shooting and killing Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt as she and other demonstrators tried to break into the House Speaker’s lobby on Jan. 6.

Mr. Graham said the security videos demonstrate that police would have been justified in using more force than they did.

“The main thing that struck me is, what kind of rules of engagement do we have to defend the Capitol?” Mr. Graham said. “I can’t believe that an unarmed mob could do that.”

He also accused Democrats of hypocrisy for condemning violence by Trump supporters, but largely ignoring mob violence and intimidation last year during racial justice demonstrations.

“I think there’s more votes for acquittal [among Republicans] after today than there was yesterday,” Mr. Graham said. “Because hypocrisy is pretty large for these people, standing up to … rioters when they came to my house, [Sen.] Susan Collins’ house. I think this is a very hypocritical presentation by the House. “

Asked if he believes Mr. Trump’s defense team should raise such an argument, Mr. Graham replied, “Oh yeah, if I were the defense, I’d eaten them alive.”

