Sen. Lindsey Graham assured former President Trump the impeachment case against him is “over” during a phone call Tuesday night.

“The bottom line is I reinforced to the president, the case is over. It’s just a matter of getting the final verdict now,” the Trump-ally told reporters on Wednesday.

House impeachment managers are making their case that Mr. Trump incited an insurrection on Jan. 6 throughout several hours of legal arguments on the second day of Mr. Trump’s impeachment hearing.

The trial opened on Tuesday with the two sides debating whether an impeachment trial for a former president is constitutional.

The Senate voted 56-44 that it was, allowing the proceeding to continue.

Six Republicans voted with Democrats in favor of the trial moving forward, and expressed praise for the House Democrats’ arguments, saying they were strong.

Mr. Trump‘s legal team, though, says they do not plan on changing their strategy.

Mr. Graham told reporters he expects more than 44 senators to vote for acquittal.

“I think the vote for not guilty will probably grow beyond 44,” he said.

