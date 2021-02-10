Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah said House Democrats incorrectly attributed statements to him Wednesday night during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, and got the impeachment managers to withdraw the comments.

As the impeachment managers were wrapping up the second day of their case against Mr. Trump, Mr. Lee objected to what he called Rep. David Cicilline’s mischaracterization of comments in a phone call with the former president that were attributed to him. He asked for those comments to be stricken from the record.

“They are contrary to fact,” the Utah Republican said. “I am the only witness. Those statements are not true … were not made by me and they’re not accurate.”

Mr. Cicilline, Rhode Island Democrat, had asserted that Mr. Trump spoke to Mr. Lee by phone during the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, when the former president actually was trying to call Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Alabama Republican.

Mr. Lee’s objection was initially overruled by Sen. Patrick Leahy, Vermont Democrat who is presiding in the trial. That sparked a quick appeal by Mr. Lee, and the intervention of Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York, who sought clarification of Mr. Leahy’s ruling.

After some discussion, lead House impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland agreed to withdraw Mr. Cicilline’s characterization of Mr. Lee “because it’s not true.” He said it wasn’t important to their case.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.