PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) - An abducted 10-month-old boy was found safe Wednesday but his mother died from injuries suffered when she was thrown from her minivan after it was driven off with her son inside, the Peoria Police Department said.

Brittany Martie, 30, of Phoenix had grabbed and held onto her vehicle after a man jumped into the driver’s seat and started driving away Tuesday night, and she later died at a hospital, a department statement said.

Police identified the man as the boy’s noncustodial father, Eric Maes, 30, of Sun City, and said he remained at large after the child and the minivan were found early Wednesday at locations about a mile apart.

The child was in good health, police said.

Martie was loading her son in the vehicle when the abduction occurred, police said.

Police said Maes was considered dangerous. He was described as white, 5-foot-11 (180 centimeters) , 140 pounds (63.5 kilograms) with short brown hair and brown eyes.

