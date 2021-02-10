RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) - A Rapid City man is charged with setting a series of fires that destroyed an artist’s studio, a garage, vehicle and other property.

Raymond Andrzejewski, 68, was expected to appear in Pennington County Court Wednesday on four counts of arson.

“He’s setting fires in neighborhoods, peoples’ lives are at risk,” said police Capt. James Johns.

Johns said Andrzejewski’s arrest is the result of “really exhaustive police work” that included interviews, surveillance, physical evidence found at the crime scenes and video footage.

Two fires on Dec. 6 destroyed a garage, car, some outdoor gear, an artist’s studio and motorcycle. Another fire was discovered in the entryway to West Park Apartments on Dec. 31. A garage behind a nursing school was burned on Jan. 23.

Johns said police aren’t 100% sure of Andrzejewski’s alleged motive, but have ruled out any insurance scheme.

