Rep. Adam Kinzinger is enjoying life without former President Trump on Twitter.

“The fact that he doesn’t have Twitter is an amazing blessing and probably added five years to everybody’s life,” Mr. Kinzinger said during an appearance on Washington Post Live.

The Illinois Republican and vocal Trump critic said the 45th president remains the leader of the GOP.

Mr. Kinzinger recently formed a new group called “Country First” that plans to push back against Republicans who he says have shown fealty to Mr. Trump over the Constitution.

Mr. Kinzinger said Mr. Trump is still the voice of the GOP and said he hopes to offer voters an alternative vision of what the party should be moving forward.

“By the way we lost the House… under Donald Trump, we lost the Senate, we lost the presidency, and yet somehow we are on this magic tour of taking back the majority?” he said of the pro-Trump wings. “I don’t understand it, and that is where I think we have to have real talk.”

Mr. Kinzinger warned against focusing solely on the far-right, pro-Trump wing of the party.

“If you think I don’t belong in the Republican Party, you’ve got to pick up a lot of Proud Boys and White Supremacists to make up for the people I represent in terms of philosophy, which we have already started to lose in this party,” he said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.