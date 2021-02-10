SEATTLE (AP) - Seattle police say a person suspected of shooting two others fired at officers Tuesday night and was killed when officers fired back.

Assistant Police Chief Deanna Nollette says officers were responding to a shooting Tuesday night near the Northwest African American Museum when the suspect came around a corner and fired at the officers.

Officers shot back and the individual was fatally wounded.

Nollette says two victims at the scene were hospitalized with life-threatening wounds. Police believe the suspect knew the victims.

No other injuries were reported. Additional details on the shooting weren’t immediately released.

Nollette says the investigation is ongoing.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC.