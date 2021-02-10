Walgreens and Uber said Tuesday they are partnering up to offer free rides to COVID-19 vaccine clinics for underserved communities.

Lack of access to transportation is one of the many factors health officials say limits access to vaccines for communities of color, Uber said in a statement. The rideshare company said it is working with Walgreens to create education programs and technology solutions to connect people with vaccine appointments more easily along with offering free transportation to vaccine clinics.

Under the agreement, the companies will offer up to 10 million free or discounted rides to vaccination appointments with pilot transportation programs starting in Chicago, Atlanta, Houston and El Paso.

“By combining Walgreens’ deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said John Standley, Walgreens president.

“Transportation should never be a barrier to health care,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber CEO.

Walgreens and Uber will initiate other initiatives in the coming months including one-click access to pre-booked rides on Uber for Walgreens vaccination appointments, an educational program addressing vaccine hesitancy and new in-app features to connect people such as delivery drivers and freight carriers using Uber with vaccines when they become available.

About 80% of the U.S. population lives within five miles of Walgreens, which has set up mobile and off-site clinics to deliver vaccines in underserved and rural areas, according to the Uber statement. Also, more than 70% of Walgreens COVID-19 testing sites reportedly are located in “socially vulnerable areas.”

