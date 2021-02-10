MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - The state of Vermont is offering identity theft protection to people who received unemployment benefits last year after thousands of tax forms were sent to the wrong people.

Last week, the Department of Labor announced that some people who received unemployment benefits were sent 1099-G forms that included tax information for someone else. The exact number isn’t known.

Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday the state is finalizing a contract that will provide the identity theft protection, retroactive to the date of the breach. Instructions on how to enroll will be going out soon.

“As soon as the person enrolls, the protection will be retroactive to the date of the breach,” Scott said. “My hope is that this will provide some reassurance though I don’t know, this doesn’t come close to making up for the harm and worry this has caused Vermonters.”

