The White House said Wednesday that, for now, the “vast majority” of asylum seekers can expect to be turned away at the U.S border.

White House press secretary Jenn Psaki said the administration needs more time to “put in place humane, comprehensive, processes for processing individuals who are coming to the border.”

“Now is not the time to come and the vast majority of people will be turned away,” she said at the daily briefing.

Ms. Psaki said the Biden administration is focused on the “emotional” issue and said the coronavirus pandemic has added to the challenges facing asylum seekers.

“We need time to put in place … a comprehensive process and system that will allow for processing at the border of asylum seekers, but also providing a pathway to citizenship for immigrants who are in the United States,” she said.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2021 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.