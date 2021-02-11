JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) - Authorities on Thursday were trying to determine what sparked a house fire that left two children dead.

The blaze broke out in the home on Martin Luther King Drive around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police were told by a woman that her children were still inside, WABC-TV reported.

“We got banging on the door, people were screaming telling us, ‘Help! Get out!’” one resident told the station.

The victims were an 11-year-old and an 8-month-old, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Authorities did not release their names or provide any additional details.

The Hudson County Regional Arson Task Force was investigating what caused the fire.

